Norway Savings Bank Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Norway Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after buying an additional 10,252,257 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $797,956,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,215,000. Finally, Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $216,769,000. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $229.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on Salesforce from $140.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Salesforce from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Salesforce Trading Down 0.5 %

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total transaction of $104,570,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,671,609 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,700,306.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total value of $104,570,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,671,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,700,306.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,261 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $424,977.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,414,487.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 675,150 shares of company stock worth $141,073,537. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CRM traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $210.66. 2,220,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,887,142. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 557.28, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.50.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.