Norway Savings Bank Has $3.28 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Norway Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Arkos Global Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 194.6% during the 4th quarter. Arkos Global Advisors now owns 12,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,609,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,420,000 after buying an additional 57,604 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of IJH stock traded down $2.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $254.31. 250,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,441. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $247.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.33. The stock has a market cap of $67.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $272.95.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

