Norway Savings Bank Has $436,000 Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Accenture were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $1,850,765,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 101,214.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036,414 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,440,976,000 after buying an additional 2,163,582 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,475,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,528,314,000 after buying an additional 1,710,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,457,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,071 shares in the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of ACN traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $317.79. The stock had a trading volume of 825,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,494,353. The firm has a market cap of $200.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $327.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $289.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.67.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total transaction of $153,911.92. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,831,009.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $827,267.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,849,742.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total value of $153,911.92. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,739 shares in the company, valued at $11,831,009.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,010 shares of company stock worth $4,180,030. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Edward Jones raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.58.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

