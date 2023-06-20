Norway Savings Bank Sells 1,050 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Norway Savings Bank decreased its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,099 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Generac were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 83.2% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 7,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Generac by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the first quarter valued at approximately $441,000. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 98,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,296,000 after acquiring an additional 11,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Generac by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,012,595,000 after acquiring an additional 130,854 shares during the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.16, for a total value of $510,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 622,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,614,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,598,800. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Generac Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GNRC traded up $5.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 619,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.25. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.29 and a fifty-two week high of $282.62.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Generac had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $887.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Generac from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Generac from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Generac from $140.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Generac from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.77.

Generac Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

See Also

