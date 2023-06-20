Numeraire (NMR) Market Cap Achieves $79.20 Million

Numeraire (NMR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. Numeraire has a total market capitalization of $79.20 million and $2.34 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Numeraire has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. One Numeraire token can currently be purchased for $12.64 or 0.00044047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Numeraire Profile

Numeraire’s launch date was June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,869,916 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,264,028 tokens. The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai. The Reddit community for Numeraire is https://reddit.com/r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai.

Buying and Selling Numeraire

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a San Francisco-based hedge fund that uses machine learning to make trades in financial markets. It utilizes a global network of data scientists who compete to create the best trading algorithms, with their algorithms being evaluated based on how well they perform on new, unseen data. The platform is built on the Ethereum blockchain and uses the NMR token as its native currency to incentivize data scientists to submit high-quality and accurate algorithms. This creates a more secure and decentralized approach to hedge fund management and can potentially lead to more profitable trades”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars.

