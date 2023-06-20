O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Has $3.89 Million Stock Holdings in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 504,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 12,394 shares during the quarter. Arcos Dorados makes up approximately 1.9% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. owned 0.24% of Arcos Dorados worth $3,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Arcos Dorados by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Arcos Dorados during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. 38.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

Arcos Dorados Price Performance

Arcos Dorados stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.50. 518,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 861,216. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.99. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $9.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.46 and its 200-day moving average is $8.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 55.24%. The firm had revenue of $985.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

ARCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Arcos Dorados from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.

About Arcos Dorados

(Get Rating)

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.