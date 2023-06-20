Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 10,530 Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 450.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 659,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,032,000 after acquiring an additional 539,689 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,623,000. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,347,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,418,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,115,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PTBD traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.98. The stock had a trading volume of 29,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,497. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.02 and a 200 day moving average of $20.32. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.42 and a 52-week high of $21.97.

About Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (PTBD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Bond index. The fund tracks an index that uses a momentum-driven proprietary strategy that toggles between U.S. High Yield Corporate Bonds and 7-10 Year Treasury Bonds. PTBD was launched on Oct 22, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

