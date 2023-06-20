Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in PPG Industries by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 90.6% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 45.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PPG traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,914. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.93. The firm has a market cap of $33.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.40 and a 12-month high of $145.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 46.27%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.56.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

