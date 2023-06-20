OLIO Financial Planning Has $734,000 Position in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

OLIO Financial Planning grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Gladstone Commercial accounts for approximately 0.4% of OLIO Financial Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. OLIO Financial Planning owned approximately 0.14% of Gladstone Commercial worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 13,525 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOD shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

Gladstone Commercial Price Performance

Shares of Gladstone Commercial stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.53. 87,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,119. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.51. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $21.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.43). Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $36.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Gladstone Commercial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,090.91%.

Gladstone Commercial Profile

(Get Rating)

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.