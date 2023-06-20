OMG Network Price Hits $0.56 on Exchanges (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 20th. OMG Network has a market cap of $78.09 million and $17.23 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001935 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00042706 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00030898 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00014527 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004534 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000900 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is creating a decentralized network that includes a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. This network is enforced by an open distributed network of validators and uses a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain that enables the enforcement of market activity. OMG tokens provide the right to validate the blockchain within the network’s consensus rules, and transaction fees on the network are given to validators who enforce bonded contract states. The value of the OMG token comes from the fees generated from the network, and the token holders are obligated to provide validation to users of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.