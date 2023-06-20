OmniaVerse Price Reaches $0.0012 on Major Exchanges (OMNIA)

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. OmniaVerse has a total market capitalization of $414,100.00 billion and $124,708.24 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OmniaVerse token can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, OmniaVerse has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OmniaVerse Token Profile

OmniaVerse’s genesis date was April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial. The official website for OmniaVerse is omniaverse.io. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OmniaVerse

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmniaVerse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OmniaVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

