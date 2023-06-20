Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI) Price Target Cut to $2.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Guggenheim from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Oncology Institute Price Performance

Shares of Oncology Institute stock opened at $0.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.87. Oncology Institute has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $7.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average of $0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Get Oncology Institute alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Oncology Institute by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,529,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,083,000 after buying an additional 771,555 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Oncology Institute by 89.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 838,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 395,977 shares during the period. Triatomic Management LP raised its stake in Oncology Institute by 56.6% in the first quarter. Triatomic Management LP now owns 810,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 292,666 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute during the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Oncology Institute by 538.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 198,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 167,527 shares in the last quarter. 33.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oncology Institute

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides various medical oncology services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Dispensary, Patient Services, and Clinical Trials & Other. It offers physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient blood product transfusions, and patient support services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oncology Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncology Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.