ONUS (ONUS) 1-Day Volume Tops $35.97

ONUS (ONUS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. One ONUS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.84 or 0.00002975 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ONUS has a total market cap of $31.09 million and $35.97 worth of ONUS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ONUS has traded 32.5% lower against the dollar.

ONUS Profile

ONUS’s genesis date was October 28th, 2021. ONUS’s total supply is 97,106,390 coins and its circulating supply is 37,106,390 coins. ONUS’s official message board is goonus.io/en/newsroom. The official website for ONUS is onuschain.io. ONUS’s official Twitter account is @onuschain.

Buying and Selling ONUS

According to CryptoCompare, “ONUS (ONUS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. ONUS has a current supply of 97,106,390. The last known price of ONUS is 0.85819913 USD and is down -16.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $160.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://onuschain.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ONUS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ONUS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ONUS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

