Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Holdings Boosted by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 167,823 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for 1.0% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $15,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 112,785.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $885,451,000 after acquiring an additional 10,822,934 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,160,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,566,178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570,472 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,929,363 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $565,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,592,864 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $457,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,205 shares in the last quarter. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $609,758.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,990,421.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $609,758.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $25,990,421.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,886,967 shares of company stock valued at $177,254,308. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Oracle Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.21.

NYSE ORCL traded down $2.50 on Tuesday, reaching $122.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,536,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,418,076. The firm has a market cap of $331.97 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.92. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $127.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 52.29%.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

