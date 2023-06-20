O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Position Lessened by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive comprises about 2.2% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $18,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $568,266,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,597,000 after buying an additional 635,416 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 101,509.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 531,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,531,000 after buying an additional 530,893 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,900,000 after buying an additional 386,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,186,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,001,107,000 after buying an additional 382,946 shares during the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ORLY. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $945.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Wedbush lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $820.00 to $920.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $893.00 to $916.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $933.38.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

ORLY traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $918.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,828. The business’s 50-day moving average is $918.04 and its 200-day moving average is $859.32. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $590.33 and a fifty-two week high of $964.58. The stock has a market cap of $55.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.88.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.66% and a net margin of 14.90%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.19 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.55, for a total transaction of $4,627,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 56,757 shares in the company, valued at $52,531,441.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.55, for a total value of $4,627,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 56,757 shares in the company, valued at $52,531,441.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.45, for a total transaction of $950,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 220,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,180,738.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,183 shares of company stock valued at $42,243,407. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

