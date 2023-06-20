O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Bought by Catalyst Financial Partners LLC

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Walker Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% during the first quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 10,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,723,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.2% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 416.7% during the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.7% during the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 4,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth $201,000. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ORLY stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $919.76. 93,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,998. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $918.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $859.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $590.33 and a 12-month high of $964.58.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.66% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Barclays upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $815.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Wedbush upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $820.00 to $920.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $933.38.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total transaction of $658,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 773 shares in the company, valued at $687,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $924.56, for a total transaction of $277,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,928. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total transaction of $658,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,183 shares of company stock worth $42,243,407. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

