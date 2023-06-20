Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) Hits New 1-Year High at $24.40

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.40 and last traded at $24.40, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.40.

Orion Oyj Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Orion Oyj had a net margin of 24.76% and a return on equity of 37.95%. The company had revenue of $298.14 million for the quarter.

About Orion Oyj

Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in Finland, Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, and internationally. It provides prescription drugs and self-care products, which includes Nubeqa for the treatment of prostate cancer; dexdor and Precedex for intensive care sedative; Stalevo and Comtess/Comtan for Parkinson's disease; Simdax for acute decompensated heart failure; and Precedex for intensive care sedative, as well as Fareston for breast cancer.

