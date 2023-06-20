Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) CEO Edward A. Pesicka Sells 38,780 Shares

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMIGet Rating) CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 38,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $746,127.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 747,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,375,223.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Owens & Minor stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.21. 97,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 898,154. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.79 and a 1 year high of $37.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.40.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMIGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Owens & Minor’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on OMI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Owens & Minor from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Owens & Minor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 10.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 31.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 7,258 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 67.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 21.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 20.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 4,823 shares during the period. 96.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

