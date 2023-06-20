Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) CEO Edward A. Pesicka Sells 38,780 Shares

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 38,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $746,127.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 747,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,375,223.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Owens & Minor Price Performance

Shares of Owens & Minor stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.21. 97,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 898,154. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.79 and a 1 year high of $37.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.40.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Owens & Minor’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several analysts have issued reports on OMI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Owens & Minor from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Owens & Minor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 10.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 31.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 7,258 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 67.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 21.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 20.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 4,823 shares during the period. 96.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Owens & Minor

(Get Rating)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.