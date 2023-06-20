Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) Sets New 52-Week High at $13.99

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.99 and last traded at $13.99, with a volume of 721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.78.
ORCC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a report on Monday, March 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.02%.
In related news, Director Edward H. Dalelio purchased 3,000 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.89 per share, for a total transaction of $38,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,670. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Craig Packer bought 75,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.23 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,978,472.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward H. Dalelio purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.89 per share, for a total transaction of $38,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,670. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 88,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,168,194. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORCC. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Owl Rock Capital by 396.2% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 324,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after buying an additional 258,816 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $351,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,439,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,759,000 after purchasing an additional 169,673 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Owl Rock Capital by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 220,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 64,908 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter worth $79,000. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.
