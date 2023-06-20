Oxen Price Down 2.9% Over Last 7 Days (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 20th. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for about $0.0997 or 0.00000346 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Oxen has a market cap of $6.34 million and $220,684.64 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28,833.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $81.94 or 0.00284177 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00012318 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $142.80 or 0.00495269 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00055465 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.19 or 0.00385618 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003486 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 63,571,188 coins. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

