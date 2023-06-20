Pacifica Partners Inc. Acquires 530 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada makes up 1.6% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $2,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,144,000 after acquiring an additional 41,346 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 47.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.6% in the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 15,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. 36.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.17.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.27. 97,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,760. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.14. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $83.63 and a 52-week high of $104.72.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 15.36%. On average, research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.996 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $3.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 51.38%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

