Pacifica Partners Inc. Acquires Shares of 90 Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 90 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at about $324,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 3.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 423.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,998,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FICO traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $802.96. The company had a trading volume of 10,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,532. The company has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.33 and a beta of 1.26. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $373.53 and a twelve month high of $815.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $751.65 and its 200-day moving average is $687.27.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by ($0.30). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 26.94% and a negative return on equity of 45.97%. The business had revenue of $380.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.31 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.34, for a total transaction of $988,353.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,972,322.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 1,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $758.58, for a total value of $1,004,359.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,576.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.34, for a total value of $988,353.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,972,322.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,659 shares of company stock worth $2,783,764. Insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

FICO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $745.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $825.00 to $855.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $820.00 to $920.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $743.00 to $759.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $810.86.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

