Pacifica Partners Inc. Buys 250 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 121.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,800,114,000 after buying an additional 5,628,115 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,014,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,758 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 848.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,094,000 after purchasing an additional 930,095 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,178,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $376,400,000 after purchasing an additional 474,296 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $62,872,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VGT stock traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $438.15. The stock had a trading volume of 89,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,580. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $399.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $366.87. The firm has a market cap of $53.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $291.61 and a twelve month high of $447.92.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

