Pacifica Partners Inc. Buys 417 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CNI. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 0.2 %

CNI stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.72. 84,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,114,502. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.02. The stock has a market cap of $78.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.90. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.79 and a fifty-two week high of $129.89.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 30.61%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.5835 per share. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 39.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CNI shares. Desjardins boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$178.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $139.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.67.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.