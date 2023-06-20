Pacifica Partners Inc. Decreases Stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Pacifica Partners Inc. reduced its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,776 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 801 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 45,637 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 5.0% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 23,655 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth about $1,671,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,384 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares during the period. 56.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on GOLD shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Barrick Gold from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Laurentian lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.70 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.52.

Barrick Gold Trading Down 3.9 %

GOLD traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.06. The company had a trading volume of 4,111,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,055,102. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.36. The company has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.50, a PEG ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.34. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Barrick Gold’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 666.67%.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

