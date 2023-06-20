Pacifica Partners Inc. Grows Stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 87.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MFC. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 40.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

NYSE MFC traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $18.75. 647,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,224,255. The firm has a market cap of $34.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.89. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.92 and a fifty-two week high of $20.40.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.269 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.54%.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

