Pacifica Partners Inc. Has $3.03 Million Stock Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,512 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank makes up about 1.8% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $3,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 341.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on TD shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Scotiabank upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. CIBC upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.55. 256,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,290,550. The stock has a market cap of $111.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.95. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $55.43 and a 12-month high of $70.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.09). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.709 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.65%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.