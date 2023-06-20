Pacifica Partners Inc. Sells 582 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Pacifica Partners Inc. lessened its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,561 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises 1.4% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,852,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $8,750,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,459 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Starbucks by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,894,257 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,782,790,000 after purchasing an additional 361,614 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Starbucks by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,599 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,175,178 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,096,867,000 after purchasing an additional 487,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,222,931,000. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.91. 481,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,241,570. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.67. The stock has a market cap of $116.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $72.03 and a one year high of $115.48.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.31.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

