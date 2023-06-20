Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Sets New 12-Month High at $42.56

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.56 and last traded at $42.28, with a volume of 119724 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.91.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Pampa Energía from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.48 and a 200 day moving average of $33.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.79.

Pampa Energía ( NYSE:PAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $1.41. Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $431.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.41 million. On average, research analysts predict that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 5,878.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Pampa Energía during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pampa Energía during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Pampa Energía during the 4th quarter worth $276,000. 14.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pampa Energía SA operates as an independent energy integrated company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal generation plants, thermal gas-fired thermal generation plants, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

