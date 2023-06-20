Parisi Gray Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 116,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,052 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 5.2% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,905,114,000 after purchasing an additional 211,643,459 shares during the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 8,785,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,027 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,494,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $688,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,588 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,523,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 431.8% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,884,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $189,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.34. 7,052,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,710,406. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.49. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $74.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

