Parisi Gray Wealth Management Decreases Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 47.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,324 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for approximately 1.1% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 1,485.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 157.7% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Performance

Danaher stock traded down $6.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $235.02. 2,532,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,942,601. The stock has a market cap of $173.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.89. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $221.22 and a 52-week high of $303.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $238.05 and its 200 day moving average is $251.25.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. Analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at $8,836,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,448.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,466 shares of company stock valued at $8,103,781. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on DHR. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.06.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.