Pax Dollar Market Capitalization Tops $1.01 Billion (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 20th. Over the last week, Pax Dollar has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and approximately $19.78 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003560 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000584 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00007200 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

USDP uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 1,007,269,397 tokens. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes."

