Pax Dollar (USDP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $7.73 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $1.01 billion and approximately $7.73 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pax Dollar has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00003504 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pax Dollar alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000584 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00007122 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 1,007,269,397 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.