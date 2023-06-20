Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.27

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 1.27 per share on Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd.

Philip Morris International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Philip Morris International has a dividend payout ratio of 73.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Philip Morris International to earn $6.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.8%.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.2 %

PM opened at $94.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.31.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 100,700.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,640,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,939,000 after buying an additional 15,624,628 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 122.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,632,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,294,000 after buying an additional 1,446,567 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 26.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,043,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,852,000 after buying an additional 852,345 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,268,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,360,000 after buying an additional 421,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,512,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,403,883,000 after buying an additional 411,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PM shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.60.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

