Piper Sandler Lowers SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) to Neutral

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $8.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $6.50.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SOFI. Oppenheimer lowered shares of SoFi Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Wedbush lowered shares of SoFi Technologies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, May 15th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.96.

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock opened at $8.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.74 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.24 and its 200 day moving average is $5.88. SoFi Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.78 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,350,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,038,049.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,350,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,038,049.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $1,094,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 101,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,653.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 590,458 shares of company stock worth $4,746,175. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOFI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 7.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,808,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,027,000 after acquiring an additional 4,846,633 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,820,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,429,000 after purchasing an additional 372,563 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,643,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 6.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,112,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,524,000 after purchasing an additional 721,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,051,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,154,000 after purchasing an additional 484,530 shares during the last quarter. 32.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

