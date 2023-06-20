Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Hits $0.25 on Major Exchanges

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 20th. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded up 16.1% against the dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000885 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $48.87 million and $43,376.49 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00094246 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00039338 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00022517 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000135 BTC.

ARRR is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

