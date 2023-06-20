Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PRGS. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on Progress Software from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Progress Software from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Progress Software from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $60.20.

Progress Software Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of PRGS stock opened at $58.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.94. Progress Software has a twelve month low of $40.33 and a twelve month high of $61.79.

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The software maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $165.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.77 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 15.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Progress Software will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Progress Software news, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $89,535.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,343.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Progress Software news, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $89,535.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,343.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,998 shares of company stock valued at $4,031,322. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRGS. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 160.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 21,019 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Progress Software by 6.4% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 190,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,918,000 after purchasing an additional 11,491 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Progress Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $627,000. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Progress Software in the first quarter worth approximately $577,000.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

