Prom (PROM) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $79.91 Million

Prom (PROM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. Prom has a market cap of $79.91 million and approximately $3.60 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Prom has traded up 15.7% against the dollar. One Prom token can now be purchased for approximately $4.38 or 0.00016296 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00005119 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00018222 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00018416 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00014597 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26,850.64 or 0.99936236 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.31154412 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $4,506,629.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars.

