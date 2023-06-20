Prom (PROM) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $78.79 Million

Prom (PROM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. Over the last seven days, Prom has traded up 14.5% against the dollar. One Prom token can now be purchased for $4.32 or 0.00015300 BTC on popular exchanges. Prom has a market cap of $78.79 million and $3.64 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004915 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00017405 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00018449 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000100 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00014195 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,211.94 or 0.99979346 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.31154412 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $4,506,629.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

