ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Hits New 52-Week High at $93.69

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $93.69 and last traded at $93.03, with a volume of 411043 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.94.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.23.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 103,528.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,824,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822,199 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 99,906.5% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,097,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,974 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $64,021,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,436,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,188,000 after purchasing an additional 685,011 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,199,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,820,000 after purchasing an additional 652,159 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.