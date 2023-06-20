ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Stock Position Raised by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,568 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IAM Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 926,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,511,000 after acquiring an additional 60,860 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,340,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 26,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 154,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,907,000 after acquiring an additional 6,262 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NOBL opened at $93.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.23. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.