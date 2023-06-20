Qtum (QTUM) Market Capitalization Tops $221.87 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for about $2.12 or 0.00007574 BTC on popular exchanges. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $221.87 million and $20.02 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,781.55 or 0.06367757 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00042738 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00031091 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00016367 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00015016 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004640 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000429 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,706,118 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

