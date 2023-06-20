Quanta Services Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 2,119 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 151% compared to the typical daily volume of 843 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on PWR shares. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Argus raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.91.

Quanta Services Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:PWR traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $185.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,683. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.85 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $173.05 and a 200-day moving average of $159.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Quanta Services has a 52-week low of $115.48 and a 52-week high of $188.61.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.44%.

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, COO James Redgie Probst sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.13, for a total value of $8,556,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,562,660.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 3,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total transaction of $644,234.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,823 shares in the company, valued at $7,625,125.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO James Redgie Probst sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.13, for a total value of $8,556,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,562,660.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,030 shares of company stock worth $42,886,741 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quanta Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the first quarter worth about $3,504,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services by 45.7% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services by 16.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 50,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,381,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

