Quantfury Token Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $28,040.24 (QTF)

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 20th. One Quantfury Token token can currently be purchased for $8.02 or 0.00027860 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Quantfury Token has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. Quantfury Token has a total market capitalization of $80.15 million and approximately $28,040.24 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Quantfury Token

Quantfury Token was first traded on June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official message board is medium.com/@quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official website is www.quantfury.com.

Quantfury Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 7.77926637 USD and is up 0.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $17,735.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

