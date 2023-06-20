Quantum (QUA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $4.50

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One Quantum token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Quantum has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. Quantum has a total market cap of $560.30 and approximately $4.50 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004905 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00017668 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00018424 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000100 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00014299 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,263.88 or 0.99945894 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002315 BTC.

About Quantum

QUA is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.000001 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $4.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

