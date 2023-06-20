QUASA (QUA) Price Reaches $0.0015 on Exchanges

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 19th. One QUASA token can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, QUASA has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. QUASA has a market cap of $1.48 million and $171.19 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00005149 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00018182 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00018472 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00014875 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26,908.86 or 0.99942174 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002433 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA (QUA) is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00145881 USD and is up 0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $528.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.