QUINT Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $785.41 Million (QUINT)

QUINT (QUINT) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One QUINT token can currently be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00003472 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, QUINT has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar. QUINT has a total market capitalization of $785.41 million and $118,933.51 worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

QUINT Profile

QUINT launched on April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens. QUINT’s official website is quint.io. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QUINT

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem’s flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUINT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUINT using one of the exchanges listed above.

