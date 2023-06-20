Renaissance Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Renaissance Capital LLC decreased its stake in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Driven Brands were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 42,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Driven Brands by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Driven Brands by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Driven Brands by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Driven Brands by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. 37.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DRVN traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $26.20. 36,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,011. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.35 and a 52-week high of $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.16.

Driven Brands ( NASDAQ:DRVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Driven Brands had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $562.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.04 million. Research analysts predict that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DRVN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Driven Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Driven Brands from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Driven Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.56.

In related news, CFO Gary W. Ferrera acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.23 per share, with a total value of $96,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,937.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Driven Brands news, CFO Gary W. Ferrera bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.23 per share, with a total value of $96,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,101 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,937.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan G. Fitzpatrick bought 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.76 per share, with a total value of $997,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,416,944.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

