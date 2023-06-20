Renaissance Capital LLC Decreases Position in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Renaissance Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,845 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Playtika were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Playtika by 784.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in Playtika by 4,125.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 6,065 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Playtika in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Playtika by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Playtika during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Playtika Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PLTK traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $11.10. 285,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,153,622. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.65 and a 200 day moving average of $10.08. Playtika Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.81 and a fifty-two week high of $15.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 84.87% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $656.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

PLTK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Playtika in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Playtika from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered Playtika from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Playtika in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Playtika in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder On Chau sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $2,188,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,110,506 shares in the company, valued at $887,348,935.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,810,506 shares of company stock valued at $635,919,313. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Playtika Profile

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

