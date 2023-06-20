Renaissance Capital LLC Lowers Position in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Renaissance Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,662 shares during the quarter. agilon health comprises 1.1% of Renaissance Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in agilon health were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of agilon health by 628,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 25,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 25,130 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of agilon health by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 41,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 7,560 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of agilon health by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 96,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health in the 4th quarter worth about $1,242,000.

agilon health Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of AGL traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.19. The stock had a trading volume of 630,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,038,236. agilon health, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insider Transactions at agilon health

agilon health ( NYSE:AGL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. agilon health had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a negative return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that agilon health, inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Veeral Desai sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $117,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 299,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,834,147.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, sold 94,173,804 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total value of $1,958,815,123.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,080,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Veeral Desai sold 4,500 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $117,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 299,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,834,147.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,255,648 shares of company stock valued at $1,960,820,016 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AGL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of agilon health from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $22.50 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of agilon health from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of agilon health from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of agilon health from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.28.

About agilon health

(Get Rating)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

